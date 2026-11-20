The largest project involves Palayam Fee Plaza on the Krishnagiri–Thumbipadi section of National Highway 44 in Tamil Nadu.

Highway Infrastructure has executed an agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection at the plaza, located at kilometre 154/500.

The contract also includes maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks.

Operations are scheduled to begin on November 24, 2026, for one year. The company had previously received the Letter of Award on October 23.

Uttar Pradesh toll agreement

The second project involves Baiti Kala Fee Plaza on the four-lane Sultanpur–Varanasi section of NH-56, now designated NH-731, in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the agreement with NHAI, Highway Infrastructure will undertake toll collection operations and maintain adjacent toilet blocks.

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The one-year contract is valued at ₹91.78 crore, with operations scheduled to commence on December 30, 2026.

The company had earlier disclosed receiving the Letter of Award on October 26.

Together, the Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh agreements represent ₹431.86 crore in toll collection contracts.

CISF infrastructure project

Highway Infrastructure has also received a Letter of Commencement from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for a construction project in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The assignment involves planning, designing and constructing residential and non-residential infrastructure for the CISF 12th Reserve Battalion at Village Jamunia Talab.

The project will be executed under EPC Mode-I over two years.

The company had previously disclosed receiving the Letter of Award on November 3.

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What do these projects mean for the company?

The three developments strengthen Highway Infrastructure's execution pipeline across two business verticals.

The toll agreements provide operational opportunities, while the CPWD assignment expands its government construction portfolio.

However, contract values should not be equated directly with revenue or profit. Financial outcomes will depend on project execution, contractual obligations, operating costs and applicable accounting treatment.

Highway Infrastructure, headquartered in Indore, has over three decades of experience across tollway collection, EPC infrastructure and real estate development.

Highway Infrastructure shares have surged over 56% in the past month, rising from ₹54.32 to ₹85, while gaining nearly 79% from ₹47.50 over six months. The stock opened lower at ₹83.80 on the NSE before recovering to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹85.