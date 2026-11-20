Children complain of nausea after eating burgers

The complaint was filed by Bhagwan Dass Mangla, a resident of Sector 46, who said he had ordered four vegetarian burgers from Burger King through Swiggy at around 1.20 pm on April 2, 2021, for his two children. His wife was unwell, and the food was to be delivered to their residence.

However, the delivery contained non-vegetarian burgers. According to the complaint, Mangla’s wife collected the packet and placed it on a table before going to sleep. The children later opened the packet and ate the burgers. They allegedly complained of an unusual taste, felt nauseated and began feeling like vomiting.

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After discovering that non-vegetarian burgers had been delivered instead of the vegetarian ones ordered, Mangla lodged a complaint through the Swiggy application at 6.24 pm the same day.

He alleged that the incident had deeply hurt his religious sentiments and caused distress to his family. Subsequent correspondence with the companies failed to resolve the dispute.

Burger King representative offered pilgrimage and compensation

The complaint stated that a Burger King representative offered to arrange a pilgrimage tour to one or two destinations of Mangla’s choice and pay Rs 25,000 as compensation. Mangla rejected the offer.

His counsel communicated that a settlement could be considered only if the companies offered around Rs 60 lakh.

Consumer commission cites documentary evidence

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In its order, commission president Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur said the complainant’s affidavit, order details, invoice, complaint lodged through the Swiggy application and correspondence between the parties supported his version.

The commission noted that the opposite parties had failed to place even an “iota of evidence” on record to rebut the complainant’s documentary evidence or establish anything contrary to his allegations.

It consequently held the opposite parties guilty of severe deficiency in service and allowed the complaint with costs.

Burger King India and Swiggy ordered to pay Rs 72,000

The commission directed the companies to pay Rs 50,000 for mental harassment, pain and agony, along with Rs 22,000 towards litigation expenses. It declined the complainant’s remaining reliefs as unwarranted and unnecessary.

Burger King India and Swiggy have been given 45 days to comply with the order. Failure to do so will attract interest at 12% per annum until payment. The order also provides for execution proceedings under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, in case of non-compliance.

The ruling followed the delivery of non-vegetarian burgers against an order for vegetarian food, with the commission finding that the family’s documentary evidence had not been rebutted and awarding Rs 72,000 in compensation and costs.