Trade unions also continue to be concerned about the provisions of the Codes and the issue was once again taken up at the pre-Budget meeting of labour representatives with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. The Centre of Indian Trade Union has called for the repeal of the Codes underlining that there is need to strengthen the domestic market by increasing the incomes and purchasing power of working people.

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“By facilitating labour flexibility and weakening established protections and collective bargaining rights, these Codes will put downward pressure on wages and working conditions,” Elamaram Kareem General Secretary, CITU, said while calling for the restoration of existing labour protections through genuine tripartite consultation.

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While several provisions of the Codes such as the definition of wages and payment of gratuity came into effect as soon as the four laws became operational, several rules were notified later in May 2026 while work on many other proposals are still underway. For employees, the new definition of wages, leave encashment and employment have already kicked in with salary restructuring also being done by employers.

“The notification of Central rules, social security schemes, clarifications and supporting guidance has provided greater certainty to employers, workers and enforcement authorities. The Central government has also appointed inspector-cum-facilitators, chief inspector-cum-facilitators, appellate authorities, certifying officers, registering officers and other designated authorities under the Industrial Relations Code, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code and the Code on Social Security, primarily through notifications issued in May 2026,” noted a recent report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

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The recent meeting of the Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO on November 19 also approved the new EPF and EPS schemes that were notified under the Labour Codes, making the process for this complete.

But a key issue till now has been the notification of rules under the Labour Codes by all states and union territories, which is still pending by several states even though the Centre was hoping that the process would be completed by October 31 this year. States including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry have implemented final rules under all four codes.

For industry, this continues to remain one of the key issues that would help them understand their compliance burden and streamline processes.

Suchita Dutta, Executive Director, Indian Staffing Federation notes that since labour is a concurrent subject, implementation remains uneven — while the Central rules and a majority of states have now notified rules, a synchronised, pan-India commencement is still awaited, and industry continues to operate through a stabilisation phase. “Our ask to government is straightforward: harmonise Central and State rules on definitions and compliance, keep the single-registration, single-return promise genuinely single, and ensure that formalisation translates into wage progression, skilling, and a real pathway to dignity of labour— not just better documentation of the same work,” she says.

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There also continues to be several provisions that remain work in progress such as setting up of the social security fund for gig workers under the code on social security as well as the national floor wage. The labour ministry had earlier this year set up the Central Advisory Board for fixing the national floor wage but there has been little headway in the work on this, sources say.

The ministry has recently in October also notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers and Gig and Platform Workers and it is expected that this will take forward work on ensuring social security for such workers.

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