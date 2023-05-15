New 6-lane highway to serve as primary route for traffic flow between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh; details here

A new six-lane highway is being developed to help and connect people living in Delhi-NCR, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared on Sunday.

The six-lane access-controlled highway is currently being developed from DND Maharani Bagh to the Junction with the Jaitpur-Pushta Road Section of NH-148NA.

"This highway will serve as a primary route for traffic flow between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and will improve the connectivity of North/East Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad," Nitin Gadkari wrote on Twitter.

The new highway will also connect with major highways such as Direct Noida-Delhi flyways, Delhi-Meerut, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP), NH-2 (Delhi-Agra), Delhi Mumbai Expressway, and Jewar airport.

The Union Minister also shared pictures of the new highway being developed.

"In the Delhi region, the section will feature a cross-elevated metro railway line at four locations. Additionally, a Vertical Garden has been planned for all piers along the stretch to provide aesthetic and environmental benefits," the tweet further read.

Nitin Gadkari also stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sustainable construction practices are being promoted by using recycled waste materials in the embankment.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, sustainable construction practices are being promoted by using recycled waste materials in the embankment. Specifically, inert materials such as biomining material from municipal solid waste extracted from the Ghazipur and Okhla dumping yards will be utilized in the project," he added.

