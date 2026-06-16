Why project developers are delaying new solar power capacity additions

A growing mismatch between buildout of renewable projects and grid infrastructure is emerging as the most critical risk to the country’s green energy goals.

“Overloading of the transmission system takes place during summer months at some of the locations, because of which some of the solar and wind plants cannot evacuate full power. This is more seasonal. Some of the transmission lines that are in the pipeline, once executed, will take care of the problem,” says Tata Power CMD Praveer Sinha.

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Project developers like Tata Power, Adani, JSW, and NTPC Green were forced to reduce solar power production last fiscal in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, the states with the highest solar power output, due to a congested grid.

This, in fact, impacted Tata Power’s earnings as well. Project developers are also delaying the addition of new solar power capacity in the absence of adequate grid infrastructure, say industry watchers.

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According to industry players, there is a need for long-term transmission line planning, keeping in mind the massive solar deployment in the pipeline.

Sinha explains that curtailment is happening in a few places, and while it is difficult to estimate how much, it would range between 20–40% plant-wise in various states.

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“We continue to work with transmission companies and the central transmission utility to ensure that the curtailment is reduced, and we can evacuate all the power. In cases where we have the general network access (GNA), and curtailment takes place, there, of course, we are reimbursed the cost on the supply basis,” Sinha said.

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