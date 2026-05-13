Cipla focuses on respiratory therapies, specialty drugs and complex generics

As pricing pressure and commoditisation continue to weigh on traditional generics globally, pharma major Cipla is increasing its focus on differentiated respiratory products, chronic therapies, specialty medicines and complex generics as Indian drugmakers look for higher-value growth opportunities beyond conventional generics.

Backed by a strong India franchise, a growing Africa business and an expanding specialty pipeline, the company is preparing for its next phase of growth across regulated and emerging markets.

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The company reported revenue of ₹28,163 crore in FY26, while net profit stood at ₹3,879 crore.

“Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front,” said Achin Gupta, CEO, Cipla.

The strategy reflects the changing mix of Cipla’s business over the past few years. India now contributes nearly 45% of consolidated revenue, with the domestic business increasingly driven by chronic therapies, consumer health products and trade generics rather than acute products alone.

The company’s India business crossed ₹12,680 crore in FY26, supported by double-digit growth in respiratory, anti-diabetes, urology and cardiac therapies. The chronic portfolio now contributes more than 60% of the branded prescription business.

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Respiratory therapies continue to remain central to Cipla’s strategy. Its respiratory brand Foracort crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark in the Indian pharmaceutical market, while Dytor emerged as a ₹650-crore cardiac brand.

Cipla also introduced several products during the year across respiratory care, anti-diabetes, anti-microbial resistance, urology and dermatology. These included Voltido Trio Ciphaler, Empacip and Zemdri, with a focus on device-led therapies and differentiated treatments.

Alongside organic expansion, the company strengthened its portfolio through partnerships and acquisitions. During FY26, Cipla secured rights from Eli Lilly to distribute Yurpeak in India, partnered with MannKind to introduce inhaled insulin, expanded its neuro and CNS portfolio and acquired a differentiated paediatrics and wellness business.

In North America, Cipla received approval for the first AB-rated generic version of Ventolin manufactured from its US facility, a development that could strengthen its respiratory franchise in the market.

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“Notably, the business received regulatory approval for the first AB-rated gVentolin with CGT, representing the first commercial MDI product to be manufactured from our U.S. facility,” the company said.

Cipla is also advancing multiple respiratory, peptide and complex generic products, with several expected to be commercialised over FY27 and FY28. The pipeline includes oligonucleotide products, differentiated 505(b)(2) assets and biosimilars as the company expands beyond conventional oral generics.

The company currently has 285 ANDAs and NDAs across approved, tentatively approved and under-review products in the US market.

Africa is emerging as another important growth pillar for Cipla. The company reported expansion in South Africa’s prescription and over-the-counter businesses, supported by respiratory, CNS and metabolism therapies.

Its emerging markets and Europe business crossed the $400 million annual revenue mark during the year, supported by expansion in branded and business-to-business segments.

To support future products and filings, Cipla continues to increase investments in research and development. R&D spending stood at nearly ₹2,000 crore in FY26, accounting for around 7% of revenue.

The company also maintains a strong balance sheet, with net cash exceeding ₹10,500 crore at the end of FY26. Analysts say the cash position gives Cipla room for future acquisitions, licensing deals and investments in differentiated products and specialty therapies.

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Meanwhile, the company received positive outcomes from USFDA inspections at its manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai and Goa, with all sites classified as either Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) or No Action Indicated (NAI).