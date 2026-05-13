Lilly launches Alzheimer’s therapy Lormalzi in India as dementia burden rises

Eli Lilly and Company India on Wednesday launched Lormalzi (donanemab) in India, marking the entry of one of the first amyloid plaque-targeting therapies for Alzheimer’s disease in the country.

The drug, approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), is indicated for patients with mild cognitive impairment or those in the mild dementia stage of Alzheimer’s disease. According to the company, Lormalzi is the first and only once-monthly treatment of its kind available in India for early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.

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Lormalzi belongs to a class of amyloid plaque-targeting therapies. Amyloid plaques are sticky protein clumps that build up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease and are believed to damage brain cells, leading to memory loss and cognitive decline. The therapy works by helping remove these abnormal protein deposits from the brain.

The launch comes at a time when India is witnessing a rapid rise in dementia cases driven by an ageing population, low awareness and delayed diagnosis. Lilly cited estimates showing dementia currently affects around 8.8 million people in India, with cases projected to rise to nearly 16.9 million by 2036. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for the majority of dementia cases.

Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company India, said Alzheimer’s disease continues to place a significant emotional, clinical and societal burden on patients and caregivers.

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“The launch of Lormalzi in India reflects our longstanding commitment to advancing innovation and supporting evidence-based intervention for people living with Alzheimer’s disease in India,” Tucker said.

Donanemab follows a limited-duration dosing approach guided by the reduction of amyloid plaques in the brain. Lilly said clinical studies have shown the therapy may help slow the progression of cognitive decline in eligible patients diagnosed in the early stages of the disease.

Rahul Kapur, Senior Director, Medical, Eli Lilly and Company India, said early intervention remains critical in slowing disease progression.

“Approximately one-third of patients in early symptomatic stages of the disease will progress to more advanced clinical stages within one year, highlighting the need to address key drivers of disease progression,” Kapur said.

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The company said clinical evidence supporting donanemab includes the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2023.

India’s dementia burden is also emerging as an economic challenge. Lilly cited estimates suggesting dementia costs the Indian economy more than ₹28,300 crore annually, with the burden expected to increase further as life expectancy rises.

Globally, the number of people living with dementia is projected to reach 152 million by 2050, according to data referenced by the company.

Lilly said improving early diagnosis and patient assessment could help enable timely intervention, improve quality of life and potentially reduce long-term caregiving costs associated with Alzheimer’s disease.