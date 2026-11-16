Flying from Delhi, Mumbai to New York? Air India brings back non-stop flights, cuts journey by 5 hours

The airline said the change follows the reopening of previously restricted airspace, which had forced some flights to make an en-route technical stop for refuelling. Air India began operating the restored direct services without a stopover in the first week of November, using Iraqi airspace.

The restoration of direct flying is expected to make a substantial difference for passengers travelling between India and the United States. Air India said total travel time on the affected routes has fallen by up to five hours, from around 22 hours to approximately 17 hours.

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Previously, some services had to land in Rome for refuelling before continuing to the United States. The airline said that stop is no longer required, allowing aircraft to fly directly between India and the New York area.

For travellers, the shorter journey reduces time spent in transit and removes the inconvenience of an additional landing, disembarkation and re-boarding during a long-haul trip.

Aircraft and onboard experience

The airline is deploying its Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi–New York routes, including services to JFK and Newark. The aircraft has 28 Business Class suites, 24 Premium Economy seats and 264 Economy Class seats, along with upgraded in-flight entertainment systems.

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Flights from Mumbai to the two New York airports will continue to be operated using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. These planes offer eight First Class suites, 40 Business Class seats with flat beds and 280 Economy Class seats.

Air India currently operates one daily flight each from Delhi and Mumbai to New York’s JFK airport. It also operates four weekly flights between Delhi and Newark and three weekly flights between Mumbai and Newark.

Route Current service Delhi–New York (JFK) One daily flight Mumbai–New York (JFK) One daily flight Delhi–Newark Four flights a week Mumbai–Newark Three flights a week

The return of non-stop operations is likely to benefit business travellers, students, families and other passengers on one of the busiest long-haul corridors linking India and the United States. The airline said the move enhances convenience and reduces overall journey time for customers.

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The airline did not immediately announce any change to fares or schedules beyond the restoration of non-stop operations. Passengers are advised to check their booking details and the airline’s official channels for the latest departure and arrival timings.