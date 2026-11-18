Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President – Sales and Marketing, AM/NS India, said the company wants to eliminate the need for imports arising from the non-availability of specialised steel grades in the domestic market.

“Earlier, the import dependence of automobile steel was nearly about 10%. We think that the need for imports in terms of product availability should be zero after this plant starts,” Dhar said.

He clarified that imports could continue for other reasons, but the objective is to ensure that Indian automakers have access to the required specialised steel grades within the country.

The automotive steel complex will manufacture Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS) with tensile strengths of up to 1,180 megapascals (MPa), along with galvanised (GI), galvannealed (GA) and press-hardened steel (PHS) grades. These materials are used in vehicle structures and safety components, including B-pillars and door impact beams. Their use can also allow automakers to deploy thinner steel in selected components, reducing vehicle weight while maintaining strength and safety requirements.

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The company said the complex brings together cold rolling, annealing and coating facilities at Hazira, drawing on technologies from its global joint venture partners, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel.

The investment in the automotive steel complex is around $1–1.2 billion, according to Dhar. The facility is among the most capital-intensive automotive steel investments undertaken in the industry, given its advanced technology and ability to manufacture higher-end steel grades.

The company is also working with automobile manufacturers through co-engineering and co-development teams to develop steel solutions for newer vehicle platforms. The objective is to help Indian OEMs develop vehicles for the domestic market as well as use India as an export base.

Dhar said Indian automakers have traditionally imported certain high-end steel grades, which created constraints in developing a robust domestic supply chain and, in some cases, limited their flexibility in developing vehicle models based on the availability of materials.

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With advanced automotive steel now being manufactured domestically, AM/NS India expects manufacturers to have greater flexibility in developing newer vehicles, including safer, lighter and more premium models.

“We would ideally like to see that steel is not exported out of the country. Steel-made goods are exported out of the country, be it auto components or automobiles themselves,” Dhar said, outlining the company’s broader manufacturing ambition.

The development comes as India seeks to expand its automobile manufacturing capacity. Dhar said India could become an 8–9 million car-producing nation by 2030, with the longer-term ambition of reaching 15–18 million cars as the industry expands.

He also pointed to rising income levels and the growing premiumisation of the automobile market, with consumer preferences shifting towards SUVs, safer vehicles, fuel-efficient models and electric mobility.

Separately, AM/NS India plans to commission a dedicated automotive Steel Service Centre (SSC) at Sanand, Gujarat, with an annual processing capacity of 500,000 tonnes. The centre will undertake precision coil processing for automakers and component suppliers and complement the company’s existing service centres in Pune, Chennai and the National Capital Region.

The company said the Sanand facility will bring precision processing closer to automobile manufacturing customers.

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The automotive steel complex is part of AM/NS India’s wider expansion at Hazira, which is aimed at increasing its steelmaking capacity to around 15 million tonnes. Dhar said the remaining major component of the expansion, including the new blast furnace and associated steelmaking capacity, is expected to be completed over the next three to four months, around the end of the current financial year or the beginning of the next.

AM/NS India currently has an annual crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes. The company is also developing an integrated steel plant in Andhra Pradesh with a proposed annual capacity of 8.2 million tonnes. Land development work for the greenfield project has begun, with the company targeting the start of operations at some facilities by 2029.