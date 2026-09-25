Heavy industries ministry earmarks ₹780 crore to upgrade automotive testing infrastructure

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“India’s ambition must go beyond being a large automotive market and focus on developing capabilities across design, engineering, manufacturing and intellectual property,” Kumaraswamy said.

The announcement came alongside the inauguration of two indigenous testing facilities at ICAT: a 100 kN Load Car Facility and a Lift Capacity Facility designed to expand testing capabilities for tractors and agricultural machinery.

The 100 kN Load Car Facility uses a 230 kW Eddy-Current Dynamometer capable of generating up to 100 kN of drawbar pull. It is designed to evaluate tractor drawbar performance and field operating characteristics, with testing speeds ranging from 0–16 km/h and vehicle speeds of up to 60 km/h.

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The facility can operate continuously for up to 18 hours and uses closed-loop controls to regulate speed, torque and wheel slip. It can also simulate different loads and slopes, allowing engineers to assess tractor performance under controlled conditions.

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The system measures parameters including drawbar pull, power, ground speed, wheel slip and specific fuel consumption.

Kumaraswamy said the new facility addresses a practical constraint in tractor performance testing by providing controlled and repeatable loading, potentially improving testing availability and certification scheduling.

The minister also called for greater collaboration between government agencies, manufacturers, MSMEs, start-ups, academia and research institutions.