The initial product range is priced between ₹299 and ₹899 and is available through the brand’s website, Amazon and quick-commerce platform Blinkit.

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H.I.M’s product range and pricing

H.I.M has introduced eight products that cover everyday grooming needs, including cleansing, moisturising, sun protection, and hair care. The brand says its formulations address challenges associated with Indian conditions, such as heat, humidity, pollution and hard water.

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The launch range includes face wash, face cream, sunscreen, body wash, body lotion, shampoo, hair serum and an exfoliating soap bar.

The products are powered by IN·XT, a proprietary molecule developed exclusively for the brand. H.I.M says its formulations are based on research into Indian male skin and have been tested under local climatic conditions.

The company is positioning the range around a science-led approach to men's grooming, moving beyond the conventional perception that men's personal care is limited to basic hygiene products.

Ranveer Singh, Aman Gupta on the brand

Speaking about the launch, Singh said he realised that many grooming products he used were not specifically developed for Indian skin, weather and water conditions. He said he worked with scientists alongside Gupta to understand Indian male skin and develop the new range, personally testing formulations from the initial samples to the final products.

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Gupta highlighted the changing consumer mindset around men's skincare and the growing opportunity in the category. He noted that men are increasingly discussing skincare routines, reading product labels and paying greater attention to personal care.

According to Gupta, searches for men's skincare routines have increased by 850% over the past five years, indicating growing consumer interest in the category.

The launch is accompanied by a brand film featuring both co-founders, with Singh playing a central role in the promotional campaign.

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India’s beauty and personal care market

H.I.M enters a beauty and personal care market that is expanding rapidly in India. According to figures cited by the company, the country's beauty and personal care market is valued at approximately ₹2.2 lakh crore and is projected to nearly double to around ₹4 lakh crore by FY2031.

Despite the market's scale, men account for less than 10% of India's beauty and personal care spending, according to the brand's launch announcement. This gap presents an opportunity for companies developing products specifically for male consumers.

H.I.M will compete with established men's grooming brands such as Beardo, Ustraa and The Man Company, as well as skincare-focused players that have expanded their offerings to a wider consumer base.