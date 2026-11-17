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Which Dhurandhar: The Revenge songs were submitted for the Grammys?

The makers submitted songs across categories including Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Global Music Performance, Best Asian Pop Music Performance and Best Rap Performance.

The entries included Phir Se in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category and Jaiye Sajana for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Jaan Se Guzarte Hain and Kanhaiyya were submitted in the Best Global Music Performance category, while Aari Aari competed for consideration in Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

Another submission was Mann Atkeya – Destiny, which was entered in the Best Rap Performance category. Despite the diverse range of entries, the soundtrack failed to make the final nominations list.

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Tamil song earns historic Grammy nomination

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge missed out, Indian music secured representation through the Tamil track Varuvaaiy. Performed by Devan Ekambaram and Susha, the song received a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category.

According to India Today, the nomination marks the first time a Tamil song has received a Grammy nomination, representing a significant milestone for the language’s music industry.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's box-office success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage thriller reportedly collected Rs 1,363.15 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,013.15 crore in India and Rs 350 crore from overseas markets.

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The film features Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy operating undercover in Pakistan as Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate a terrorist network. Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil and Gaurav Gera also feature in key roles.

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RAYE leads Grammy nominations; Beyoncé makes history

Elsewhere, British singer-songwriter RAYE led the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, followed by Spanish singer ROSALÍA with nine. Ella Langley, Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert and Olivia Rodrigo received seven nominations each, while Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean secured six apiece.

Beyoncé also made history by becoming the first artist to reach 100 career Grammy nominations. She received the landmark nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for Morning Dew (Donk).