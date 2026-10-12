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SpiceJet pilots refuse to fly over salary delay; airlines issues clarification

SpiceJet pilots refuse to fly over salary delay; airlines issues clarification

Airline facing issues related to salary disbursal of pilots and crew since April  

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 5:24 PM IST
SpiceJet pilots refuse to fly over salary delay; airlines issues clarification SpiceJet has been facing issues related to salary disbursal of pilots and crew since April

SpiceJet Pilots of Q400 regional connectivity fleet have announced not to fly till their salary due are cleared. "All our pilots are operating as scheduled and all flights are operating normal," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

SpiceJet has been facing issues related to salary disbursal of pilots and crew since April.

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The Airline Pilot Association of India (ALPA) has supported the call.

"ALPA India has been informed that a group of pilots operating the Q400 fleet at SpiceJet has resolved to take a principle stand in defence of their legitimate rights, professional dignity and uncompromising standards of aviation safety," said the association.

It further said that the pilots have reportedly been operating under considerable stress and uncertainty arising from persistent financial and operational challenges.

"Reports of unpaid vendors declining essential aircraft -related services, couples with delayed salaries and outstanding employee benefits, have created an increasingly difficult working environment," it added.

"ALPA India stands firmly in solidarity with these pilots and assures them of its full moral support, together with all possible logistical, professional and consultative assistance in pursuing a fair and constructive resolution,” the organisation said. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 5:24 PM IST
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