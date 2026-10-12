SpiceJet pilots refuse to fly over salary delay; airlines issues clarification

The Airline Pilot Association of India (ALPA) has supported the call.

"ALPA India has been informed that a group of pilots operating the Q400 fleet at SpiceJet has resolved to take a principle stand in defence of their legitimate rights, professional dignity and uncompromising standards of aviation safety," said the association.

It further said that the pilots have reportedly been operating under considerable stress and uncertainty arising from persistent financial and operational challenges.

"Reports of unpaid vendors declining essential aircraft -related services, couples with delayed salaries and outstanding employee benefits, have created an increasingly difficult working environment," it added.

"ALPA India stands firmly in solidarity with these pilots and assures them of its full moral support, together with all possible logistical, professional and consultative assistance in pursuing a fair and constructive resolution,” the organisation said.

