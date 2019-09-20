What does Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus plan offer?

JioFiber broadband internet wasn't the only service that was announced on September 5 at Reliance AGM event. Among all the interesting services that were announced, the introduction of Jio Postpaid Plus went under the radar as it was the mobile only product. Jio Postpaid Plus will be the premium variant of the existing Jio Postpaid service that was advertised in 2018. Jio's intention with the new Postpaid Plus service is to offer a better postpaid experience to the users by offering new value-added services.

Earlier launched in 2018, the Jio Postpaid service had failed to impress customers. The company had launched a single Rs 199 plan with no major benefits when compared to the similar plans offered by the competitors. The new Jio Postpaid Plus service will now look to fill in the service gaps and offer priority SIM setup service, data sharing functionality, doorstep MNP service and mobile phone bundled offers. At the Reliance AGM, Jio had announced that the Postpaid Plus service will be available from September 5, the same date when Jio also rolled out its JioFiber services. However, the Postpaid Plus service is still unavailable.

Postpaid is the new battleground for Indian telecom companies in 2019. By announcing Jio Postpaid Plus together with JioFiber broadband services, Mukesh Ambani-led Jio is hoping to disrupt the dormant postpaid market by bundling both fixed-line broadband and postpaid mobile plan together. With Jio already dominating the prepaid market, the company will be looking unveil a host of sops and value-rich services in the future.

Advantages of Jio Postpaid Plus plan

In 2018, Jio had come up with Jio Postpaid plan priced at Rs 199. The company was planning to roll out an upgraded variant of the same from September 5. However, the rollout hasn't happened, but we know what the Jio's Postpaid Plus plans offer. Earlier at the AGM, Mukesh Ambani had spoken about the benefits of having a Postpaid Plus plan. Some of the advantages of the Jio Postpaid Plus plan are:

Jio Postpaid Plus Plan could be availed right from the subscriber's home as the company is planning to offer India's first priority SIM set up service at home.

Jio has promised Mobile Number Portability (MNP) service at the customer's doorstep with Jio Postpaid Plus

Jio Postpaid Plus will offer unlimited data and voice calling features

Jio Postpaid Plus service will be used to implement data sharing feature where the user with the primary account will be able to share data benefit with multiple connections

Jio Postpaid Plus will provide affordable international roaming plans

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Reliance JioFiber effect: ACT Fibernet launches gaming subscription service

Also Read: Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs Hathway: Which is faster, cheaper?

Also Read: Reliance Jio Fiber update: How long will you have to wait for GigaFiber connection

Also Read: JioFiber: Should you buy 100Mbps, 250Mbps, 500Mbps or 1Gbps package?