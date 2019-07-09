Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid recharge plan to offer 3GB data with 28 days validity

To take on the challenge from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Vodafone had launched a new Rs 139 prepaid plan in April this year where it offered as much as 5GB of data, unlimited calling, and 300 SMS messages for a validity of 28 days. The plan has now been revised and offers less data to match Airtel's Rs 148 prepaid plan. Vodafone's revised plan offers 3GB data benefit, same as the one offered by the Airtel.

The revised Rs 139 prepaid plan from Vodafone offers 3GB of 4G/ 3G data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 300 SMS messages. The validity of the plan is 28 days. Earlier in April, Vodafone had launched the plan with 5GB of data. The revised recharge plan is not available in all the telecom circles. The circles where the plan is available, it is applicable only to a select user base only. The Telecom talk report states that in some circles, it is available in an open market manner as well. In the Mumbai circle, the prepaid plan can be seen as available at the reduced 3GB data benefit currently.

Meanwhile, the Rs 148 prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is offering 3GB high-speed 3G and 4G data. Airtel's Rs 148 recharge plan is currently being offered in AP (Andhra Pradesh) and Telangana as well as Karnataka circles. The Rs 148 recharge plan is part of the "Special Recharge-STV Combo" category. It also provides 100 SMS per day throughout the validity of 28 days. Moreover, the plan offers access to the Airtel TV app as well as Wynk Music.

Reliance Jio also has a recharge plan under Rs 150. Jio is offering 1.5GB daily data, unlike Airtel. Jio is also offering unlimited voice calls, SMS, and a total of 42GB high-speed data. Jio subscribers also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like Jio TV and Jio Cinema.

Edited By: Udit Verma

