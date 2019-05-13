Jobs top list of voters' priorities; govt performance 'below average', says ADR survey

Better employment opportunities, healthcare and drinking water were the top three issues on which voters want the government of the day to work on, a national survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has claimed. As per the survey, conducted between October and December in 2018, the performance of the government has been rated "below-average", Jagdeep Chhokar, founder member, National Election Watch, ADR, told reporters here on Monday.

The survey covered 534 Lok Sabha constituencies with 2,73,487 voters participating in the exercise. It was spread across various demographics such as voters' priorities on specific governance issues; voters' ratings of the government's performance on those issues, and factors affecting voting behaviour.

When asked if national security was one of the issues listed in the survey, Chhokar said, "terrorism was one of the 31 listed issues, and it figured on the 30th position in the survey". Better employment opportunities figured as the highest priority among voters (46.80 per cent), followed by better healthcare (34.60 per cent) and drinking water (30.50 per cent), better roads (28.34 per cent) and better public transport (27.35 per cent), as per the national survey.

Chhokar claimed that as per the report, the performance of the government, measured on a scale of 1 to 5, was rated "below average" on top 10 governance issues. He said as the survey was conducted last year, "Balakot airstrike, national security issue was not included in the list".

"It is important to note that agriculture-related governance issues featured predominantly in the top 10 list of voters' priorities, e.g. availability of water for agriculture (26.40 per cent) that was ranked sixth, agriculture loan availability (25.62 per cent) at seventh, higher price realisation for farm products (25.41 per cent) at eighth, and agriculture subsidy for seeds/fertilsers (25.06 per cent) at ninth," he said.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Will PM Modi hang himself if Congress gets more than 40 seats, asks Mallikarjun Kharge