Jobs at SBI! State Bank of India is hiring Specialist Cadre Officers; here's how to apply

India's biggest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for appointment of Deputy Manager (Security) and Manager (Security) under Specialist Cadre Officers. The last date for online registration of application and payment of fees is November 27.

The minimum and maximum age is 25 and 40 respectively, according to the official notification. It also states that candidates will be placed anywhere in India.

Besides the said role, the bank is also on the lookout for CGM and Deputy Chief Digital Officer (DB&T), the registration for which ends on November 22. It is also hiring Data Analyst. Candidates looking to apply for this role will have to register till November 27.

How to apply?

Candidates should have a valid e-mail ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter or interview advice, among other things, by e-mail.

They will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card others.

In the event of candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he/she can save the information already entered. Candidate should note down the registration number and password.

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.

Step-by-step guidance

Login to https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings

Scroll down and click on the respective advertisement

Download advertisement (Carefully read the detailed advertisement)

Apply online (Before final submission, candidates are required to go through the application. Corrections will not be allowed after final submission)

