Princeton PhD graduate with Nobel-cited research is still jobless after 2,300 applications

Despite those credentials, his search has stretched across pharmaceutical research, national laboratory fellowships, software engineering, consulting and even food-preparation roles. Most applications reportedly went unanswered, with only occasional rejection notices.

Nobel Recognition, Still No Offer

The apparent paradox has drawn attention because Weis’s research was cited by the Nobel Committee while announcing the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics. However, the citation recognised the relevance of his work rather than making him a Nobel laureate.

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According to WSJ report, Weis briefly held a contract role in January 2026, training artificial-intelligence systems on chemical engineering at $70 (approximately ₹6,646.26) per hour. The position lasted less than three months.

A Tight US Labour Market

This report frames Weis's experience as an example of what economists describe as a "low-hire, low-fire" labour market.

In such conditions, existing employees are less likely to leave their jobs, reducing openings for new entrants, including highly qualified graduates.

Automated hiring systems and the growing use of artificial intelligence may also be making entry more difficult. Weis has said he was even ghosted for food-preparation jobs, including at a company selling frozen crab cakes.

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Weis is currently living with his parents while continuing to apply for jobs. He is also considering law school, according to the report.

His case has resonated online because it challenges the assumption that elite academic qualifications guarantee employment. It also highlights the difficulties faced by PhD graduates seeking roles outside traditional research careers.

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