'Why isn't this more talked about?': Anand Mahindra stunned by Vizag's hidden coastal beauty

Instead, the beach is marked by towering rocky cliffs and a rugged landscape that gives it an almost prehistoric beauty.

“Frankly, I find this kind of raw beauty even more compelling,” Mahindra wrote. He described it as the sort of place that invites people “not just to relax, but to reflect.”

Mahindra’s post also drew attention to the contrast between the natural landscape around Vizag and the city’s growing technology ambitions.

Read the post here:

Vizag’s technology ambitions

“The world’s technology giants are arriving in Vizag to build hyperscale data centres & AI infrastructure,” Mahindra wrote.

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He then drew a comparison between the scale of the technology infrastructure being built in the city and the dramatic natural landscape that has existed there for millions of years.

“But judging by these photographs, nature got into the hyperscaling business here millions of years ago!” Mahindra added.

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Vizag is increasingly positioning itself as a technology hub, even as its coastline offers a very different side of the city.

Mahindra said the city was clearly on its way to becoming a major technology hub, but suggested that its potential may extend beyond technology and infrastructure.

“But I suspect it also has the potential to become one of India’s most sought-after coastal leisure destinations,” he wrote.

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“Clearly, there's more than one kind of spectacular growth story unfolding in Vizag,” Mahindra added.

Mahindra’s earlier Rishikesh post

Mahindra had earlier drawn attention to another Indian destination while reflecting on its changing character.

The industrialist and Mahindra Group chairman had shared memories of his filmmaking days in Rishikesh, while noting the town’s ongoing makeover.

“Chotiwala restaurant was practically my canteen while I was making my thesis film,” Mahindra wrote on X. He also recalled heading into the hills behind Swargashram to film a sadhu, Bankhandi Baba.

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Mahindra said he had not been back to Rishikesh for a while but noticed the town was getting “quite a makeover”, with new riverfront walkways and spruced-up public spaces.

“A welcome facelift for a town where nature has always done most of the decorating,” he wrote.

Mahindra, however, said he hoped Rishikesh would retain its character amid the changes.

“I just hope that, amid all the changes, Rishikesh holds on to its soul,” he added.

“Time to go back and see for myself…” Mahindra wrote.