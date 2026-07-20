Spent $32,000, earned a diploma, and now thousands of Indian students are facing this crisis in Canada

Thousands of Indian students in Canada say they have been left unable to work after their applications for post-graduation work permits (PGWPs) were rejected, despite completing a two-year diploma program that many believed would make them eligible for the permit, acording to a report by Times of India.

The affected students attended a business management diploma program offered through Portage College and the Canadian Institute of Osteopathic Therapy in Calgary. The refusals have sparked protests in Calgary, with students claiming they invested heavily in their education with the expectation of gaining Canadian work experience after graduation.

The graduates allege that Canadian immigration authorities changed eligibility rules and made non-credit programs ineligible for PGWPs after they had already applied. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), however, has denied that any such rule change took place. Reports also suggest that some students from the same institution were granted work permits while others were refused.

For many students, the financial impact has been severe. Tuition fees for the two-year program reportedly cost around CAD 32,000, excluding living expenses.

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"My father spent his whole lifetime saving for me," Jaspinder Kaur told CTV News. "After completing my two years of study, I thought I would be able to work and gain some Canadian experience."

Several students say they borrowed money or relied on family savings to study in Canada, expecting the PGWP to help them gain work experience and build a future in the country.

Mukul Rana said students who received refusals are now struggling financially and mentally after losing the ability to work.

"This is a betrayal of thousands of international students; it is not just administrative, it is a human crisis," Rana said.

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As questions were raised about the college's role in the controversy, the administration declined to comment.

Calgary immigration lawyer Laura-Anne Goulding of Shory Law told CTV News that her office has been contacted by dozens of affected students and is currently handling cases involving around 200 students.

According to a post by RED FM Calgary on X, hundreds of international students have continued protesting in the city after mass PGWP refusals. The students say they completed their studies through Portage College and later applied for post-graduation work permits, only to have their applications rejected by IRCC on the grounds that their programs were not eligible.

What is a post-graduation work permit?

A post-graduation work permit (PGWP) is an open work permit issued by the Canadian government that allows eligible international students to work in Canada after completing a qualifying program at a designated learning institution.

Eligibility depends on both the institution attended and the program completed. The permit allows graduates to gain Canadian work experience, which can help them qualify for permanent residency pathways. While a PGWP cannot be renewed, it is widely considered a crucial step for many international students hoping to settle in Canada.