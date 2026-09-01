From India to Dubai, Singapore and Europe: Why bartending is emerging as a global career for Indian youth

India’s beverage market

The shift is closely linked to changes in India's beverage industry. While global beverage volumes declined in 2025, India continued to record growth. IWSR expects India to move from the world's eighth-largest beverage-alcohol market to the fifth-largest by 2035.

That growth is creating demand for professionals who can do more than serve drinks.

“Today's beverage professional needs to understand spirits, wines, beers, ingredients, flavour combinations and presentation. They also need communication skills, guest psychology, sales ability, responsible service, inventory and costing,” Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes of NIPS Institute of Hotel Management told Business Today.

“A good bartender doesn't merely serve what the customer orders. They can influence what the customer discovers, buys and comes back for,” he added.

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According to Gomes, guests at premium establishments increasingly seek information about the origin and character of spirits, food and wine pairings, cocktails using local ingredients and sophisticated non-alcoholic options. Meeting these expectations requires specialised training.

Bartending offers multiple career paths

The profession is also becoming a gateway to specialised roles. Bartenders can move into mixology, wine and sommelier roles, bar management, beverage management, training and consulting.

Premium beverage companies also require brand ambassadors who can understand products, communicate their stories and build relationships with hotels, restaurants and consumers.

While entry-level salaries in India can remain modest, international hotels, resorts and cruise lines can offer higher compensation. Depending on the employer and destination, professionals may also receive gratuities, service charges, accommodation and other benefits.

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At senior levels, employers are paying for product knowledge, creativity, communication, selling ability and commercial expertise rather than simply the ability to prepare drinks.

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International exposure

Gomes said students are increasingly asking about mixology, wines, spirits, cruise careers and beverage management, reflecting a broader change in how young people view the profession.

The sector is also attracting more women. Ananya Halder, a NIPS graduate, is currently working as an assistant bartender aboard an MSC Cruises ship.

“There should be no taboo attached to it,” Gomes said, adding that a professionally trained woman working behind the bar on an international cruise liner is as much a hospitality professional as a chef, sommelier or restaurant manager.

From India to international hospitality

For young Indians seeking travel, creativity, international exposure and career mobility, bartending can provide a pathway from domestic hospitality jobs to overseas opportunities.

Professionals can start in India, move to destinations such as Dubai or Singapore, work on cruise ships, specialise in wines or spirits and eventually progress into beverage management, brand representation, consulting or entrepreneurship.

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“Young people today want careers that move,” Gomes said. “Basic skills may get you a job. Expertise can build a career.”

The changing perception of bartending, combined with India's growing beverage market and international hospitality opportunities, is turning the profession into a potential global career for a new generation of trained Indian hospitality professionals.

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