Biz EOD: Corporate tax rate cut to 22% from 30%; India Inc welcomes 'bold move' and more stories

The government, in a desperate move to boost market sentiments and investments in the country, slashed corporate tax rates from 30 per cent to 22 per cent. Sensex and Nifty, which were trading flat before the announcement, zoomed over 5% each after the corporate tax rate cut. India Inc welcomed the govt's 'bold move' and said that the tax cuts will bring in more investment. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. India Inc gets big boost! Govt cuts corporate tax rate to 22% from 30

All these moves would cost the government exchequer Rs 1.45 lakh crore. The question though is if a significant part of this money would flow as investments in the short to medium term.

Sensex had last logged biggest single day intra-day gain of 2,111 points on May 18, 2009, when investors resorted to heavy buying after the UPA emerged victorious in the 2009 General Election.

Following the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement, the who's who of India Inc welcomed the measure. They said that the tax cuts will bring in more investment.

"Government policies take time to play out and unfold. But at the RBI, the market reacts very fast when a Governor or a deputy governor says something. So the responsibility is far higher," said RBI Governor.

Reliance Jio is waiting to get a critical mass of 10-15 films and 20 million broadband-connected homes to begin 'First Day First Show' service. The cost of the movies is expected to be in the range of Rs 15-20 crore.