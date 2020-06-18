Biz EOD: Will breaking China ties hurt India Inc; PM dismisses lockdown rumours; CAIT lists Chinese items to boycott

In light of the recent clash between India and China, trade relations between the two Asian giants are poised for a rough ride. Dismissing rumours of lockdown reimposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a need to fight "rumours of lockdown." Amid escalating border tensions with China, traders' body CAIT has released a list of more than 500 Chinese products to be boycotted. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1) China's investment plans in India cross $26 billion: Will breaking ties hurt India Inc.?

India imports about 14 per cent goods and services from China as compared to 5.3 per cent exports to it, which happens to be one of the world's biggest trade deficits between two nations.

2) PM Modi dismisses lockdown rumours, urges states to focus on testing

PM Modi urged states to make full use of their existing testing capacity and work to boost health infrastructure.

3) Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone costs less than 30 paise

India exports 5.35 lakh tonnes of Dexamethasone worth $15.34 million. US is the bigger buyer worth $5.17 million, Nigeria $ 1.88 million, Canada $1.02 million, Russian Federation $0.92 million and Uganda $0.91 million.

4) 6 term insurance myths all investors must know

We often hear people say life insurance is a must for every earning person. However, no one rule applies to all. It is not uncommon for a working married couple to not have kids or their parents having their own pensions.

5) CAIT releases list of 500 Chinese items to be boycotted

"We have raised some very important issues with the government today including cancellation of Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. It should be given to an Indian company instead of the Chinese firm," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.