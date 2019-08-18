9 of top-10 firms lose Rs 84,354 crore in m-cap; RIL sole gainer

Nine of the 10 most valued domestic firms together lost Rs 84, 354 crore in market valuation last week that ended on August 16. The valuation was mainly dragged down by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

In the holiday-curtailed week, BSE Sensex lost 231.58 points.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was the sole gainer among the top-10 firms in its market valuation last week. RIL zoomed Rs 72,153 crore to Rs 8,09,755 crore after after announcing a host of investor-friendly proposals at its AGM meeting held on August 12.

TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI suffered an erosion in market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked Rs 30, 807 crore to reach Rs 8,11,828.43 crore.

HDFC m-cap dropped Rs 19,495.4 crore to Rs 3,62,123.92 crore and that of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 15,065.8 crore to Rs 6,08,826.25 crore.

Infosys market cap declined by Rs 6,700.27 crore to Rs 3,32,672.51 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell by Rs 6,525.48 crore to Rs 2,86,340.99 crore.

HUL plunged Rs 2,954.95 crore to Rs 3,95,335.97 crore and that of ITC dipped Rs 1,657.41 crore to Rs 3,10,488.97 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 790.71 crore to Rs 2,70,569.37 crore and that of SBI went lower by Rs 356.99 crore to Rs 2,59,661.57 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS remained at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

(With PTI inputs)