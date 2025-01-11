90-hour workweek row: Which nations work the least hours, and where does India rank?

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan has stirred a storm with his recent proposal advocating for a 90-hour workweek, including Sundays, to maintain competitiveness.



The controversial suggestion comes against the backdrop of growing concerns about the dangers of overwork, highlighted by the tragic death of a 26-year-old EY employee, Anna Sebastian Perayil, last year.



She reportedly succumbed to the pressures of extensive working hours, just four months into her job.

Related Articles

Globally, working hours vary widely, with Bhutan topping the list of countries with the longest weekly hours. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Bhutanese employees work an average of 54.4 hours per week, followed by the UAE at 50.9 hours and Lesotho at 50.4 hours.

In stark contrast, Vanuatu has emerged as the country with the shortest workweek, with employees working an average of just 24.7 hours per week. Only 4% of Vanuatu’s workforce clocks more than 49 hours weekly, reflecting a sharp contrast to the global trend.

Top 10 countries with the least working hours in 2024 Rank Country Average Hours/Week % Working ≥ 49 Hours/Week 1 Vanuatu 24.7 4% 2 Kiribati 27.3 10% 3 Micronesia 30.4 2% 4 Rwanda 30.4 12% 5 Somalia 31.4 10% 6 Netherlands 31.6 6% 7 Iraq 31.7 5% 8 Wallis & Futuna 31.8 6% 9 Ethiopia 31.9 15% 10 Canada 32.1 9%



Source: Wages and Working Time Statistics (COND) Database, ILOSTAT



Other nations with the least working hours include Kiribati (27.3 hours), Micronesia (30.4 hours), and the Netherlands (31.6 hours), known for its progressive work-life balance policies.

India, ranked 13th among the world’s most overworked countries, sees its workforce logging an average of 46.7 hours per week. Over 51% of Indian employees work 49 hours or more weekly, placing the nation second globally for prolonged working hours.



A MediBuddy and CII survey found that 62% of Indian employees experience burnout—three times the global average of 20%.

The debate around excessive work hours has reignited concerns about productivity, health, and work-life balance. Research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and ILO identifies long hours as the top occupational risk factor, contributing significantly to disease and early death.



These findings challenge the idea that more hours lead to greater output.

While Subrahmanyan's remarks have sparked backlash, they underscore the ongoing tension between economic ambitions and employee well-being.