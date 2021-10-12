‘Acquire and retain good talent’: Harsh Mariwala’s mantra to make an organisation grow

How does an organisation actually grow? It’s is a question that is normally discussed in the company board meetings and when directors set an agenda. But this question was simply answered by Marico boss Harsh Mariwala on his official Twitter account, with his 9,15,000 followers. He shared some vital ingredients of a successful organisation.

Mariwala tweeted, "For any organisation to grow, it has to acquire and retain good talent. People will only continue in an organisation that makes them happy, where they feel fulfilled, and can grow. Developing that culture is what determines success."

Mariwala’s tweet was a part of his Twitter segment #HarshRealities named after his book Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico. The book is about the billionaire’s journey in making Marico one of the most successful FMCG brands in India.

Mariwala shares business tips, lessons and success stories on his social media platform under the hashtag ‘Harsh Realities’.

In a recent tweet, he showed hope that India will completely vaccinate the majority of its population by the first quarter of next year. “Once that happens, I truly believe that we have a great opportunity in supplying vaccines to the rest of the world,” he tweeted.