Adobe partners with the Ministry of Education to provide Adobe Express to K-12 schools students

Adobe, the American multinational computer software company, has partnered with India’s Ministry of Education to provide schools with Adobe Express-based curriculum, training and certification. The digital literacy initiative aims to revolutionise creative expression in classrooms using Adobe Express. The initiative is expected to impact 20 million students and 500,000 educators across India by 2027. The partnership was announced ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in India.

“In the time of digitisation, new ideas, new innovation and creativity, this partnership is going to create a new standard and benchmark for students,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. “I congratulate the entire education ecosystem for having a collaborative MoU with an important multinational and global company, who with its knowledge and capacity will go beyond.”

Abode believes this will help foster new collaboration, communication and creative skills within the classroom. As Abode Express is an AI-first, all-in-one content creation app, that is being used for next generation of creators, marketers, data scientists and business leaders, it can help students to first succeed in school, and then enter the workforce with competitive advantages.

Under this partnership, Adobe will provide K-12 schools across the country with free access to Adobe Express Premium, and professional development of educators. The curriculum, training and certification based on Adobe Express tools and capabilities will be rolled out to empower students and educators with topics covering creativity, generative AI, design, animation, video and other emerging technologies. While 20 million students in K-12 schools across India will use Express, the AI-first, all-in-one, quick and easy content creation app with generative AI capabilities, to create content like posters, animated videos, web pages, PDFs and more, 500,000 Educators in schools and higher education institutions will be upskilled to use Express for creating digital learning content for classrooms and enabling creative skills among students. Adobe says educators will receive Adobe Creative Educators certification upon completion of training.

“Digital and creative literacy are foundational skills in bringing ideas to life. At Adobe, it is our mission to make our technology accessible to everyone. Over the years, Adobe’s creativity and digital skilling programs have touched the lives of millions of students across India, and we are excited to further our impact with the launch of this new program,” said Prativa Mohapatra, VP & MD, Adobe India. “With ground-breaking generative AI at the core of Express, we’re excited to empower India’s classrooms with the latest technology to revolutionize how students and educators can use creativity to turn ideas into stunning content.”

In 2022, Adobe joined hands with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to empower 75,000 faculty in 10,000 higher education institutes with access to Express.