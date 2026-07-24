'Ameer-gareeb debate bahut ho gayi': Ashneer Grover announces 'Fund My Staff' platform; details here

Ashneer Grover, former managing director and co-founder of BharatPe, on Thursday announced the launch of Fund My Staff, a fintech platform that enables employers to act as guarantors for loans taken by their employees.

While announcing the launch of the platform on LinkedIn, Grover wrote, "Ameer - Garib debate bahut ho gayi. Let’s walk the talk. Sab house staff ko paise ki dikkat rehti hai - aap help to karna chahte hai staff ki - par baat paise pe aa kar ruk jaati hai. Aap bas apni guarantee do - paise hum denge!"

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Platform lets employers guarantee loans

Fund My Staff allows employers to onboard staff, set loan limits, review employee loan requests and approve them by providing a workplace guarantee. Once an employer approves a request, loans are disbursed to the employee and repaid via monthly EMIs. Employees can also initiate loan requests that employers then review and approve.

READ ALSO: 'Bheek maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai': Ashneer Grover defends wife's viral comment

Designed for workers with limited credit history

The platform targets organisations that want to support workers who have limited or no formal credit history and therefore face difficulty obtaining personal loans. Employers do not pay the loan amount; they simply act as guarantors while the employee receives and repays the funds over the selected tenure, the website states.

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RBI‑aligned lending partners

Fund My Staff operates as a Lending Service Provider (LSP) in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s digital lending guidelines, the website adds. Loans are originated and sanctioned by RBI‑registered lending partners. The site currently lists Ash Grove Capital Private Limited, an RBI‑registered NBFC, as a lending partner.

Developed by Third Unicorn

The service has been developed by Delhi‑based Third Unicorn, the venture founded by Grover and Aseem Ghavri after Grover’s exit from BharatPe. In 2024, Third Unicorn previously launched ZeroPe, a medical financing app, and had run fantasy cricket platform CrickPe, which ceased operations in February 2025.

READ ALSO: PPF loan vs personal loan vs gold loan vs credit card EMI: Which borrowing option makes the most sense?

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What’s next

Fund My Staff could broaden employer‑backed credit access for informal and young workers, but its uptake will depend on employer willingness to act as guarantors and on how lending partners price risk. The platform’s compliance with RBI digital‑lending norms and its tie‑up with an RBI‑registered NBFC may reassure regulators and borrowers, yet monitoring and clear dispute‑resolution processes will be critical as the product scales.