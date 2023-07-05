Another top-level exit at Infosys, CISO Vishal Salvi leaves to join Quickheal as CEO

Indian IT services company Infosys has witnessed another C-suite level exit. Chief Information Strategy Officer (CISO) Vishal Salvi quit the company to join cybersecurity company Quickheal as the new CEO.

Quickheal announced this development and said, “Salvi's extensive expertise in cybersecurity and information technology has been honed through various leadership roles at renowned organizations such as Infosys, PwC, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Global Trust Bank, Development Credit Bank, and Crompton Greaves."

Salvi, who has over 29 years of experience in the field, was the CISO of Infosys for the past seven years.

“Quick Heal has earned a solid reputation as a trusted leader in the cybersecurity industry, and I am incredibly excited to lead this exceptional team into the future. In the face of constantly evolving cyber threats and the critical importance of prioritizing digital security, I am fully committed to the shared goal of making Cybersafety a fundamental right for all," Vishal Salvi said in a statement after his appointment.

After Salvi takes charge, Kailash Katkar, the founder and outgoing CEO of the cyber security company, will move on to the position of Chairman and Managing Director.

“Our team has tirelessly worked to deliver robust cybersecurity solutions, and I take immense pride in the significant business value we have created for all stakeholders. With customer centricity and innovation as our driving forces, I am confident that Quick Heal will continue to secure individuals, organizations, and nations. Together with Vishal Salvi as our CEO, we are fully committed to transforming the cybersecurity ecosystem in India and solidifying our position on the global map," said Kailash Katkar.

Salvi further said in his statement, “I am eager to drive growth, cultivate a culture of innovation, and provide unmatched value to our customers and stakeholders. Together, we will strive to create a cyber-secure world for everyone.”

This is not the first time a high-ranking official has left the IT company in the recent past. Earlier this year, Infosys President Mohit Joshi left the company to join Tech Mahindra as CEO. Before that, President Ravi Kumar S joined Cognizant as CEO. Prior to that, Sudip Singh quit to join Infotech as CEO.