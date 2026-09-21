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Battle lines are drawn: Tata Trusts prepares to challenge N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment in the court

Battle lines are drawn: Tata Trusts prepares to challenge N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment in the court

N Chandrasekaran reappointment: Tata Trusts is considering approaching the National Company Law Tribunal or the Bombay High Court.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 8:14 AM IST
Battle lines are drawn: Tata Trusts prepares to challenge N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment in the courtN Chandrasekaran reappointment: Tata Trusts prepares to take fight from boardroom to courtroom

Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata, is preparing to legally challenge Tata Sons’ board decision to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman. The Trusts may seek judicial intervention to maintain the status quo on his tenure, according to a report.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the Trusts plans to await Tata Sons’ official response to a letter sent by Noel Tata to the holding company’s board last Friday before deciding on its legal course of action. In the letter addressed to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay and marked to all directors, Noel Tata stated that the resolution approving Chandrasekaran’s reappointment was "null and void ab initio" and demanded a public correction on the board meeting proceedings, it said.

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As per the sources that told the financial daily, Tata Trusts is considering approaching the National Company Law Tribunal or the Bombay High Court. The challenge may be based on the rights of majority shareholders. The dispute follows last week’s Tata Sons board meeting, where a majority of directors voted in favour of the company’s listing and Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. Noel Tata opposed both resolutions.

The developments have led to a broader disagreement over the validity of the board resolutions, voting conditions, and the interpretation of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association.

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Tata Trusts is expected to fund the legal expenses related to the dispute. As per the report, the Trusts has passed resolutions for litigation-related expenses and is adequately insured. However, trustees Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan have not signed such resolutions, believing legal matters should be considered individually.

The Reserve Bank of India has filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court, seeking to be heard if Tata Trusts seeks relief against the regulator’s directive on Tata Sons’ listing.

MUST READ | Tata Sons crisis: Why the 1-1 split among Tata Trust nominees matters

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Tata Trusts, argued that the fundamental rights of shareholder-owners cannot be nullified and said the Tata Trusts-Tata Sons relationship requires unanimity in voting. Senior counsel Harish Salve, supporting Tata Sons chairman, described the company’s legal position as "legally perfect" and said Tata Sons must comply with RBI regulations, including becoming a public company.

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Published on: Sep 21, 2026 8:13 AM IST
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