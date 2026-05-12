Amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and growing concerns over global shipping disruptions, the Indian government has launched the ‘Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool’ (BMIP), a $1.5 billion domestic maritime insurance mechanism backed by a sovereign guarantee of $1.4 billion (around Rs 12,980 crore).

The move is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted maritime insurance coverage for Indian ships, cargo, and trade routes even during war-like situations, sanctions, or high-risk geopolitical events.

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The Department of Financial Services (DFS), under the Ministry of Finance, formally launched the pool on Tuesday. The first Marine Hull & Machinery War Policy under BMIP was handed over to Hoger Offshore and Marine Private Limited by DFS Secretary M. Nagaraju. Policies were also issued to Vedanta Sterlite Copper and Balrampur Chini Mills.

What is Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool?

The Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool is a government-backed domestic insurance arrangement designed to provide insurance coverage for maritime risks linked to Indian trade and shipping operations.

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The pool covers:

Hull and Machinery insurance

Marine Cargo insurance

Protection and Indemnity (P&I) insurance

War risk insurance

The scheme applies to:

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Indian-flagged vessels

Indian-controlled vessels

Ships destined for India or originating from India

The government said the pool was launched in the context of ongoing Middle East tensions, which have increased risks for shipping companies operating through sensitive maritime zones.

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Why did India launch BMIP now?

The launch comes as geopolitical tensions, sanctions, and conflicts increasingly threaten global shipping routes and insurance availability.

In high-risk war zones, foreign insurers and reinsurers often either sharply increase premiums or withdraw coverage entirely. This creates major problems for countries dependent on imports and exports through international sea routes.

The government noted that sanctions-related restrictions can disrupt shipping operations if foreign reinsurers stop supporting vessels or cargo linked to sanctioned regions.

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Another concern is India’s dependence on foreign Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Clubs for liability insurance. P&I insurance protects ship owners against third-party liabilities such as:

Oil spill liabilities

Wreck removal costs

Cargo damage

Crew injury and repatriation

Collision liabilities

The BMIP is intended to reduce this dependence and improve India’s sovereign control over maritime trade insurance.

How does the insurance pool work?

Under the arrangement, domestic insurance companies participating in the pool will issue policies using the combined underwriting capacity of all member insurers.

GIC Re has been appointed as the pool administrator and will oversee operations, reporting, and reinsurance arrangements.

A Governing Body and an Underwriting Committee have also been formed to supervise risk assessment, underwriting discipline, and invocation of sovereign guarantees if needed.

What is the sovereign guarantee?

The government has provided a sovereign guarantee of $1.4 billion as a financial backstop for extreme claims.

Here’s how claim servicing will work:

Claims up to $100 million will be handled through the pool’s own reserves and underwriting capacity

Claims beyond $100 million will trigger the sovereign guarantee mechanism after all reserves, member contributions, and reinsurance support are exhausted

This effectively gives India a state-backed emergency insurance system for maritime trade during geopolitical crises.

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Why this matters for India

India depends heavily on maritime trade for crude oil imports, commodities, fertilizers, industrial inputs, and exports.

Any disruption in insurance coverage can impact shipping movement, freight costs, energy imports, and supply chains.

The government said the BMIP will strengthen India’s maritime risk protection framework, ensure continuity of trade during geopolitical disruptions, and improve India’s financial sovereignty in global shipping operations.

The launch also reflects India’s broader push toward reducing strategic dependence on foreign financial and insurance systems amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

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