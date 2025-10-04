'The only safe and simple way...': Blinkit CEO warns brands against fraudulent listing practices on its platform

Blinkit co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa has issued a stern warning to brands against fraudulent activities related to product listings on the platform. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhindsa cautioned that some fraudsters were falsely claiming to fast-track listings for a fee.

“We’ve recently seen cases where fraudsters claim they can get you listed quickly on Blinkit. Please note: there are no shortcuts and no official partners for listing products on Blinkit,” he wrote.

Dhindsa clarified that all product listings can only be processed through Blinkit’s official channels. He further advised brands to exercise caution when dealing with resellers. “If you choose to work with a reseller, do your diligence. Any misrepresentation or unauthorised activity by the reseller can get your products deactivated from the Blinkit platform if the reseller is blacklisted,” his post read.

The only safe and simple way to list your products on Blinkit is through https://t.co/zC9vIzHo9E



Seller concerns surface

Dhindsa’s post drew immediate reactions from the seller community. Several D2C brands and sellers responded on X, pointing out that the official onboarding process for Blinkit sellers is itself often slow and unclear.

One user highlighted ambiguity in the process of registering as a seller, while another alleged that the platform’s response times were delayed. Concerns were also raised over the absence of transparent criteria for approving new sellers, leaving many smaller brands in uncertainty.

Eternal Esop payouts and financials

The developments come close on the heels of a massive employee stock option (Esop) exercise at Eternal, the parent company of Blinkit and Zomato. In late July, over 140 executives converted Esops worth Rs 419 crore. Dhindsa alone accounted for more than half the value, cashing in on 7 million shares worth Rs 214.5 crore.

Despite these payouts, Eternal’s financial performance for the April–June quarter reflected mixed signals. While net profit fell 90% to Rs 25 crore, revenue surged 70% year-on-year to Rs 7,167 crore. Importantly, Blinkit’s Net Order Value (NOV) surpassed that of Zomato’s food delivery for the first time, reaching nearly half of Eternal’s $10 billion annualized B2C NOV.

Blinkit expanding aggressively

According to a research note by BofA Securities, Blinkit currently commands more than 50% of India’s 10-minute delivery market, outpacing rivals such as Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes, and Amazon Now.

Last month, it was reported that Blinkit has been expanding its network of dark stores more aggressively than its competitors. Between June and September, Blinkit added around 150–200 such micro-warehouses, compared to fewer than 100 by Zepto and Instamart.

For the June quarter, Blinkit reported a gross order value of ₹11,821 crore, up 140% year-on-year. However, its operating loss widened sharply to ₹162 crore, compared to just ₹3 crore in the same quarter of 2024.

In another strategic shift, Blinkit has transitioned from a pure marketplace model to holding its own inventory, effective September 1. Sellers have been asked to switch to a new arrangement under which Blinkit purchases goods directly rather than merely storing them. While the move is expected to streamline operations and strengthen control, Eternal has acknowledged that it could reduce revenue for its B2B supply arm, Hyperpure.

As Blinkit strengthens its lead in the quick commerce race, the company faces the twin challenge of protecting brands from fraudulent intermediaries while smoothing out its own seller onboarding processes.