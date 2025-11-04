Book a flight, change your mind? DGCA may allow free refund within 48 hours of booking

Flight change fees may soon become a thing of the past—if you act fast. India's aviation regulator DGCA has proposed a major reform that would allow passengers to cancel or reschedule flight tickets for free within 48 hours of booking, PTI reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has floated a draft regulation aimed at easing refund and cancellation rules, a long-standing pain point for air travellers. Under the new proposal, passengers will be granted a 48-hour “look-in” window after booking, during which they can either cancel or amend their ticket without incurring hefty charges.

The full refund rule would apply across airlines, but with conditions. For domestic flights, the departure must be at least five days away from the time of booking. For international flights, the cut-off is 15 days. Beyond that, the standard cancellation fees kick in.

“During this period, passengers can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight,” the DGCA said in the draft Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) document.

Currently, most airlines and travel platforms offer flexible booking options—but only at a premium, and often limited to a single use. This new move could standardize passenger rights and remove the ambiguity surrounding refund eligibility.

The proposed reform is part of a broader revamp of ticket refund norms under the CAR framework. If implemented, it could compel airlines to build greater transparency into fare structures and reduce reliance on add-on services.

Passengers and consumer advocacy groups have long criticized the high costs of last-minute changes, often calling them “hidden penalties” for travellers. The DGCA’s move appears to address this issue head-on by institutionalizing a short but meaningful buffer for decision-making.

While the reform is still in the draft stage, its implementation would mark a significant shift in the way Indian flyers interact with airline ticketing systems.