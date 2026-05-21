BPCL strengthens fuel supply network amid rising demand across regional markets

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has stepped up fuel supply and distribution efforts across smaller towns, semi-urban centres, and regional markets amid a recent surge in fuel demand across several parts of India. The state-run oil marketing company said it is taking additional measures to ensure uninterrupted availability of petrol and diesel and prevent supply disruptions.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, BPCL said while fuel supplies in major metropolitan cities remain stable, the company has intensified focus on Tier-2, Tier-3 and remote locations where local demand spikes and precautionary buying trends have been observed.

The company attributed the increase in fuel demand to multiple factors. These include higher diesel consumption linked to the ongoing harvesting season, a rise in customer preference for public sector fuel outlets in certain regions, and changing purchasing behaviour among consumers under prevailing market conditions.

To manage the higher demand, BPCL said its integrated supply chain infrastructure—covering refineries, terminals, depots, transport systems and retail outlets—is operating continuously with enhanced coordination and round-the-clock monitoring.

Sales data released by the company reflected strong growth during the first three weeks of May. Between May 1 and May 20, BPCL recorded petrol sales volumes of 1,005 TKL, up from 864 TKL in the corresponding period last year, representing a growth of 16.38%. Diesel sales during the same period stood at 1,677 TKL compared with 1,437 TKL a year earlier, marking a 16.69% increase.

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The company also reported steady operational momentum in recent days. On May 19, primary sales volumes reached 52.2 TKL for petrol and 93.5 TKL for diesel. A day later, petrol sales stood at 51.2 TKL while diesel volumes reached 92.1 TKL, indicating sustained replenishment activity across BPCL’s nationwide network.

To support high-demand regions, BPCL has initiated measures including enhanced tanker movement planning, depot-level inventory optimisation and continuous monitoring of fuel replenishment cycles. Regional control centres are also coordinating closely with dealers and distributors to maintain timely deliveries.

The company reiterated that India remains surplus in refining capacity and urged consumers not to engage in panic buying or rely on unverified reports. BPCL stated that the country’s fuel ecosystem remains resilient and capable of meeting both current and emerging demand requirements.