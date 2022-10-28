BT Poll: MBA vs B.Tech - Is engineering becoming more popular than an MBA?

The higher education sector in India is witnessing a gradual change in the choice of courses ranging from non-professional to professional ones. Among professional courses, engineering degrees such as B.Tech and B.E. seem to be more desirable to students looking for better job opportunities.

An MBA is also becoming popular among students. Management studies at India's top B-schools have helped students turn into successful entrepreneurs or bag higher pay packages. But, is it the only reason to opt for an MBA or is an engineering degree again gaining prominence among students?

As part of Business Today's special issue on India's Best B-schools—which has the definitive list of the country's best management institutes according to the findings of the BT-MDRA India's Best B-schools Survey 2022—a social media poll was conducted to understand the preferences of students while picking up a professional course. A majority of respondents felt that an MBA course would ensure a higher pay package. At the same time, an engineering degree was gaining popularity again thanks to the vibrant start-up ecosystem.

Poll 1

The first poll was on "Why would you pursue an MBA course?".

As much as 47 per cent of the 1,452 respondents felt that an MBA ensures a higher salary while 29 per cent felt that a management course helped enhance knowledge and skill sets. Only seven per cent of respondents said that they would opt for an MBA to get access to a strong alumni network.

Poll 2

The second poll asked, "Has engineering become more attractive than MBA again?"

Of the total 1,975 respondents, 38 per cent felt that a B.Tech degree would help them to establish their own start-up. And, 27 per cent of respondents felt that an MBA was useful only if one did it from an IIM, while 14 per cent felt that an MBA was more popular than B.Tech as it ensured a higher salary.

Also, find out in Business Today's special issue what some of the star alumni of India’s top B-schools learnt from their institutes.

