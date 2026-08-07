CII appoints Neerja Birla as Vision Chair of India Wellbeing Initiative 2026 to champion workplace wellbeing

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has appointed Neerja Birla as the Vision Chair of the CII India Wellbeing Initiative, a platform aimed at advancing conversations around workplace wellbeing, human sustainability and building organisations where employees can thrive.
The appointment comes as businesses increasingly recognise that employee wellbeing is closely linked to organisational resilience, productivity and long-term growth. Through the initiative, CII plans to bring together business leaders, policymakers and subject experts to encourage dialogue, promote best practices and drive measurable improvements in workplace wellbeing across industries.