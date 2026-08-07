US becomes India's largest LNG supplier as Qatar's share slumps 91% during May-July: Report

The US supplied 2.19 MT of LNG during May-July, registering a 253% year-on-year increase to emerge as India's largest supplier. Nigeria followed with 1.31 MT (+124%), while Oman supplied 1.22 MT, recording the sharpest growth among major suppliers at 341%. Angola contributed 0.80 MT, while UAE shipments declined 34% to 0.55 MT. Qatar's supplies fell to just 0.23 MT, down 91% from the year-ago period.

Advertisement

India's LNG Imports (May–July 2026)

Supplier Volume (MT) YoY Change United States 2.19 +253% Nigeria 1.31 +124% Oman 1.22 +341% Angola 0.80 +71% UAE 0.55 -34% Qatar 0.23 -91% Others 0.78 +7% Total 7.08 +15%

India's natural gas consumption

The report also highlighted a recovery in India's natural gas consumption. Total gas demand rose to 197 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) in June, up 7% month-on-month and 2% year-on-year. Ex-power demand increased to 176 mmscmd, approaching pre-disruption levels.

LNG consumption climbed to 110 mmscmd, registering growth of 13% over May and 10% from a year earlier, while domestic gas consumption remained stable at 87 mmscmd. As a result, import dependence stood at 56%, underlining the growing role of imported LNG in meeting India's energy needs.

The recovery in gas demand was broad-based across sectors. City Gas Distribution (CGD) remained the largest consumer at 58 mmscmd, followed by the fertiliser sector at 55 mmscmd and miscellaneous industries at 41 mmscmd. Gas demand from the power sector improved to 21 mmscmd, while refineries consumed 15 mmscmd. Petrochemical demand recovered to 7 mmscmd, although it remained 48% lower than a year ago.

Advertisement

LNG imports

India also maintained healthy LNG imports despite elevated global prices. LNG berth arrivals stood at 2.4 MT in May and 2.3 MT in June, taking first-quarter FY27 arrivals to 6.2 MT. Provisional data showed arrivals of 2.1 MT in July.

Globally, the report noted that China's LNG imports have moved above seasonal averages after a subdued start to the year, increasing competition for flexible cargoes. Meanwhile, European gas storage stood at 58%, below historical averages ahead of winter, while Asian spot LNG prices remained above USD 20 per mmbtu.

Equirus expects India's gas demand to remain strong in July at levels similar to or marginally below June due to softer power demand, before moderating in August because of lower demand from Morbi and seasonal factors.