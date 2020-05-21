Coronavirus impact: Swiggy starts home delivery of liquor in Jharkhand, Zomato to follow suit

Bengaluru-based food delivery app Swiggy has announced home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi today. Liquor would be delivered through the 'Wine Shops' category on the app. The feature was launched after the app received the nod from the Jharkhand government. The service would be extended to other cities within a week.

According to a report in CNBC, Swiggy is also in talks with other state governments to roll out liquor delivery and online processing services. Zomato, too, is reportedly in talks with the Jharkhand government and is aiming to make the service live by the end of the week.

Swiggy has also introduced measures such as verification of mandatory age and user authentication in order to fulfill the deliveries. Customers would have to verify their age by uploading a picture of their valid government ID along with a selfie. The platform would then authenticate the information using an AI-powered system.

There would also be a unique OTP that the customer would have to provide at the time of delivery, stated the news site. Customers must also keep in mind that there is a cap on the quantity of order to keep in line with the permitted quantity as per law.

Swiggy VP - Products, Anuj Rathi said that they would fulfill the deliveries through their existing technology and infrastructure that enables hyperlocal deliveries. "By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing," said Rathi.

The food-delivery app is partnering with authorised retailers for liquor delivery. Delivery partners and retailers have also been trained to ensure smooth processing and fulfillment of orders.

