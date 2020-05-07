Coronavirus outbreak: Cadila Healthcare dismisses reports of workers at plant getting COVID-19

Cadila Healthcare Limited on Thursday refuted reports claiming that workers at its plant were found to be coronavirus positive. The clarification comes after reports claimed that some employees at the company's plant were detected with coronavirus. "We wish to clarify to all our stakeholders that there were certain media reports this morning that had wrongly stated that workers at our plant were found COVID 19 positive. This was mistakenly attributed to Cadila Healthcare Limited and is factually incorrect," Cadila Healthcare, a unit of Zydus Cadila, said in an exchange filing. The company is taking utmost care and precautions to safeguard the health of its employees across the country, it added. The Ahmedabad-headquartered company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients at three plants in India -- Ankleshwar, Vadodara and Patalganga.

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), has reportedly received an application from Zydus Cadila to conduct clinical trials using antiviral drug 'Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b' in adult coronavirus patients. The pharma company has also approached the central government's Department of Biotechnology to probe the role of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b for coronavirus, the reports said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 325.35, down 1.55, or 0.47 per cent on NSE at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India jumped to 52,952 on Thursday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The total count includes 35,902 active cases, 15,266 cured or discharged, 1 migrated, and 1,783 deaths. The country registered 3,561 new coronavirus cases and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded a sharp rise in cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra's tally has jumped to 16,758 with over 1,200 cases in 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 651. Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in India with 6,625 cases and 396 deaths.

