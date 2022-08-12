Dabur’s Amit Burman: The man who built the family's foods biz

After serving at the helm for three years, Dabur India Chairman Amit Burman has paved the way for his cousin Mohit Burman. Amit, who has been holding one of top two positions at the Ayurveda major’s board for 15 years, stepped down on August 10.

The fifth generation leader from the Burman family, has been credited with the business family’s foray into processed foods market. After taking charge of as the Chief Executive Officer of Dabur Foods in 1999, Burman oversaw the family’s expansion into the packaged and processed foods market through several new projects.

In 2007, Dabur Foods was merged into Dabur India. Following the intra-group reorganisation, the family placed its faith on Amit for a larger role in its flagship entity and appointed him as the Vice Chairman of Dabur India. After serving at the board for well over a decade, in 2019, he was elevated to the position of Chairman.

Apart from leading the Ghaziabad-based ayurveda and packaged foods company, Burman has been instrumental in the family’s successful expansion into the restaurants chain business. Lite Bite Foods - a company that continues to be chaired by Amit, has been at the forefront of the Burman’s family’s presence in the rapidly growing hospitality sector in India.

Burman, a pilot by passion and a fitness freak who loves to dive into his favourite swimming pool at his free time, is equally passionate about foods. He takes keen interest in Lite Bite Foods’ expansion and managed to bring some of the leading retail and leisure brands on board. Through the company, Burman family runs over a dozen restaurant chain brands like Punjab Grill, Al Shawarma and Rolls & Parantha Co.

Amit, 53, an MBA from University of Cambridge, also holds a M.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University, USA. He started his career at Dabur's Industrial Engineering Department where he was responsible for induction of machinery, method improvements, manpower reduction and improving product packaging.

Amit Burman will continue to remain on Dabur’s board as a non-executive director.

