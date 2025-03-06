Deloitte links office attendance to bonus eligibility, are employees in India affected?

Deloitte has implemented a policy linking office attendance to performance reviews of its US employees, potentially affecting bonuses. This change requires staff of its US tax division to collaborate in-person two to three days a week, incorporating compliance into performance evaluations, as reported by the Financial Times.

"Being present at a Deloitte office or client site will now be considered in your … performance evaluations," stated Katie Zinn, the division's chief talent officer, in an internal message.

The requirement for in-person collaboration is set at two to three days weekly, or 50%, according to Zinn's message. This policy applies specifically to Deloitte's US tax practice, where non-compliance could lead to reduced or no bonuses.

This policy shift marks a more stringent approach to office attendance, aligning with broader industry trends in financial services where companies like JPMorgan emphasise in-office presence. Deloitte US utilises badge swipes and timesheets to monitor employee locations, and office attendance is now a formal part of performance evaluations. This move highlights a departure from previous flexible work arrangements, focusing on a hybrid model that balances client needs and professional development.

While the US arm enforces this policy, Deloitte's UK and India operations do not have a minimum office attendance requirement, illustrating regional policy differences. In India, the hybrid model remains, allowing employees to determine their office presence with their teams. The staff continue to decide their office attendance based on team requirements.

Deloitte has advocated flexible working since 2014, officially adopting a hybrid work model three years ago. The company asserts that employees "are trusted to decide how they work, in a way that works for their clients and colleagues too."

