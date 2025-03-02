Why CEOs love to return to work while employees don't? A former Amazon VP explains impact of wealth on life's priorities

Ethan Evans, a retired former vice-president of Amazon, recently shared some interesting insights into the world of executive wealth and its implications on daily life and work priorities.

Evans, who saw a remarkable 9082% increase in Amazon's stock during his tenure, acknowledges being "out of touch" with common life struggles due to the benefits afforded to him by his position. He describes this disparity as a reality many senior executives face.

Evans provides personal examples, such as not having a mortgage and enjoying services like bi-weekly maid visits and lawn maintenance, privileges that are beyond the reach of the average worker. He retired at 50, a luxury few can afford.

The experiences of those in higher executive roles are even more detached, he said, with access to vacation homes, private jets, personal assistants, and drivers, which allow them to prioritise work without the typical daily stresses.

This wealth and lifestyle, according to Evans, create a significant disconnect from the daily experiences of most employees, influencing executives' priorities, such as the push to return to office work. "Executives" can manage to go back to the office seamlessly since their lifestyle mitigates the burdens others face, such as commuting or balancing domestic responsibilities.

For many executives, advancing their careers is paramount, which often leads to using their wealth to alleviate time-consuming chores. This focus on work can make returning to the office seem "worth it". Evans notes, "If work is the main focus of your life, then returning to the office might seem like a natural priority."

The support systems that executives enjoy—such as drivers, personal assistants handling errands, and comprehensive private schooling for their children—mean they can dedicate more time to work without the interruptions of everyday tasks. This can make the idea of returning to an office environment far more appealing to them than to those without such support.

Evans underscores that this is not an indictment of executive wealth; rather, it is a recognition of a different reality. He suggests that to bridge this gap, stories, videos, and data can be used to help executives see the impact of their decisions on those with different circumstances, as they often live in "another world."

As a retired Amazon VP who experienced a 9082% increase in Amazon stock during my time, I am out of touch with many common life struggles. The SVPs and CEOs above me are often more so. Talking about wealth and it's impacts is a taboo subject most executives avoid. I'm going to… — Ethan Evans (@EthanEvansVP) March 1, 2025

These insights come from a place of understanding, as Evans himself benefitted from his position. Yet, he urges a recognition of this "disconnection" and encourages empathy and insight into the broader impacts of executive decisions, particularly as they relate to workplace dynamics.

Ultimately, Evans's reflections provide a lens through which the broader business community can understand the challenges of aligning executive perspectives with the realities of their employees, fostering a more inclusive and understanding workplace culture.