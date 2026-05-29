Discover the man who built VFS Global: Inside Zubin Karkaria’s rise in global mobility

When VFS Global was founded in 2001, visa processing was still largely a paper-heavy, embassy-controlled exercise plagued by long queues and slow turnaround times. Zubin Karkaria saw an opportunity to transform that system into a technology-led global business — and in the process built what is now the world’s largest outsourced visa and consular services company.

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Today, the company operates across more than 140 countries, handling visa, passport, identity and citizen services for governments worldwide. Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai, VFS Global is backed by investment giant Blackstone and has emerged as one of the most influential players in the global mobility ecosystem.

Entrepreneur behind VFS Global

Born and raised in India, Karkaria began his career with the Kuoni Group in 1991. Over the next decade, he rose through several leadership positions before becoming CEO and Managing Director of Kuoni India and South Asia in 2005.

But his defining breakthrough came earlier, in 2001, when he conceptualised VFS Global after identifying inefficiencies in embassy visa operations. The idea was simple but disruptive: governments could outsource the administrative side of visa processing while retaining sovereign decision-making powers.

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The model rapidly gained traction. Within a few years, VFS Global had secured contracts with multiple governments and established itself as the dominant player in the sector.

Karkaria’s rise inside Kuoni mirrored the growth of VFS Global. In 2013, he became the first Asian executive appointed to the Executive Board of the Kuoni Group, a landmark moment for the Swiss travel major.

Two years later, he was elevated further as CEO of the Switzerland-headquartered Kuoni Group, becoming the first Asian to lead the 100-plus-year-old travel company. He simultaneously continued to lead VFS Global.

Building a tech-led global business

Over the past two decades, Karkaria has repositioned VFS Global from a visa-processing contractor into a broader technology and citizen-services platform. Under his leadership, the company expanded into biometric solutions, digital identity systems, document verification and citizen services.

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The company’s scale has also grown dramatically. According to company data, VFS Global processes millions of applications annually through thousands of application centres worldwide.

Karkaria has consistently emphasised technology integration as a core competitive advantage. Company profiles describe him as a leader deeply focused on emerging technologies and innovation-driven operational systems.

Recognition and influence

Beyond business, Karkaria has built a strong presence in global tourism and travel policymaking circles. In 2022, he was appointed to the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council. In 2023, he joined India’s National Tourism Advisory Council under the Ministry of Tourism.

One of his highest international honours came in 2016, when then French President François Hollande conferred upon him the title of “Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite” — France’s National Order of Merit — recognising his contribution to tourism and travel facilitation.

Over the years, he has also been recognised as a pioneer of the global visa services industry and featured among India’s top young business executives.

Though VFS Global is now an international enterprise, Karkaria’s entrepreneurial journey remains rooted in India. The company’s first visa processing centre was launched in Mumbai, and India continues to be among its most important growth markets.

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In recent interviews, Karkaria has argued that long-term global demand for travel, tourism, education and skilled migration will continue to rise despite geopolitical disruptions and tightening immigration policies.