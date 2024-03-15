Disney-owned Star India initiates arbitration proceedings against Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Friday said that Walt Disney-owned Star India has started arbitration proceedings against the broadcaster for alleged non-compliance with the terms of a cricket broadcasting agreement between the companies.

Following the cancellation of Zee-Sony deal, Zee Entertainment Enterprises terminated the deal for broadcasting ICC men’s and under-19 tournaments. The agreement was signed in 2022. Under the Arbitration Rules of London Court of International Arbitration, Star India claimed that Zee is in non-compliance with the terms of the agreement dated August 26, 2022.

Star India has asked Zee Entertainment to pay for damages for non-compliance with the terms of the alliance agreement dated August 26, 2022.

"We hereby inform you that, on March 14, 2024, Star India Private Limited ('Star') has initiated arbitration proceedings against the Company, under the alliance agreement dated August 26, 2022 entered between Star and the company, by filing a request for arbitration," Zee Entertainment said in an exchange filing today.

Zee said it disagrees with Star's claim and will be filing "appropriate response".

"The company, based on its preliminary assessment of the Application, and on legal advice received, disagrees with the averments made by Star in the Application and will be filing appropriate response to the said Application, make counterclaims and undertake such actions, as may be required," said Zee.

