Dunzo uses Freshworks customer engagement platform; sees manifold surge in demand

Software company Freshworks Inc today said quick e-commerce app Dunzo is using its customer engagement (CX) software, Freshdesk, to manage the surge in customer queries.

Dunzo, which fulfils over 2 million orders a month, has seen a 320 per cent increase in demand for essentials like groceries and medicines. Dunzo is a quick commerce platform that fulfils the delivery of groceries, fresh products, medicines, and other consumable products in 15-20 minutes.

"By using Freddy, Freshworks' AI, Dunzo can now handle customer queries at scale with automated responses for 60 per cent of the tickets," a Freshworks statement said.

Vidyanand Krishnan, Chief Customer Officer at Dunzo, said: "We have continuously served and delivered on the customer experience we promise without having to scale our customer engagement teams."

He said Freshworks' fast and intuitive products are enterprise-grade. By using Freshdesk Freddy AI for both their consumer and delivery partner modules of Dunzo, the company has saved 30 per cent of their support costs.

As per the company, the customer-facing chatbot was deployed in late 2019. Its routing and assignment capabilities brought down response times to customers from 4 minutes to 46 seconds -- an 80 per cent drop, it said.

Dunzo implemented the partner-facing module in April of 2020. "At Freshworks, we have a clear vision of how AI can drastically reduce the friction in typical customer service engagements," said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer, Freshworks.

"We are thrilled the team at Dunzo is realising the promise of Freshworks Freddy AI and the business outcomes that show up in customer satisfaction, retention, and growth."

India's e-commerce market is set to grow at a dramatic rate of 84 per cent by 2024, with an estimated $111 billion in value.

Freshworks listed on US stock exchange Nasdaq last week after completing an initial public offering (IPO) worth over a billion dollars. Freshworks is the first Indian SaaS startup to have been listed on Nasdaq.

The company sold 28.5 million Class A common shares at an offer price of $36 per share, generating a little over $1 billion at a market cap of $10.13 billion. After the mega listing, 500 employees of Freshworks turned crorepatis overnight.

