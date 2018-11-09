E-com firms like Oyo, Amazon to double hiring from top B-schools

Good news abounds the Class of 2019 who are likely to see a surge in offers from start-ups, e-commerce companies and new unicorns. Firms like OYO, Amazon, Droom, Shadowfax, ShopClues, all laden with fresh funds are aggressively pushing for growth. This means that campus placements could be up by up to 100%. These firms are also adding new institutes to their list in search of talent.

According to companies and business schools, hiring will happen across multiple functions such as finance, human resource, operations, product management, sales, data science, marketing, business development, software development and transformation. Annual pay is likely to touch at least Rs 30 lakh per annum.

To begin with, OYO that acquired its unicorn status in September is planning to double its campus hiring from 200-plus in 2018. It is looking at IITs, IIMs, Indian School of Business (ISB), XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) to find fresh talent.

According to Dinesh Ramamurthi, head of Human Resource at OYO, candidates also have the opportunity to gain international exposure when they join the company, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times.

Amazon that led summer placements for Class of 2020 in terms of hiring, has been seeking software engineers for cloud, computer vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Raj Kaza, Director of Talent Acquisition told the daily that since the inception of their university programme, the company's hiring has grown at 40% CAGR (compound annual growth rate).

Droom that raised $30 million in October will be looking for specialists in marketing, technology and product management, especially from IIFT, IITs at Roorkee and Delhi, IIMs at Ahmedabad, Indore, Kashipur, Kozhikode as well as from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) and ISB.

ShopClues is also gearing up to double its intake from last year. Apart from the usual suspects, the e-commerce firm also plans to encourage institutes from Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns. It is looking for digital marketers, product managers, analytics specialists, data scientists, UX designers, software engineers and category managers.

Logistics startup Shadowfax that hired six students last year is planning to hire 20 students from engineering and B-schools. IITs, BITS and NITs are where the firm is looking for fresh talents.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)