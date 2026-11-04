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Essar Power's ₹4,500 crore renewable push: 300 MW project with NHPC to combine solar, wind and batteries

Essar Power's ₹4,500 crore renewable push: 300 MW project with NHPC to combine solar, wind and batteries

The project will be developed under the Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) model, which is designed to provide renewable power when required.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Essar Power's ₹4,500 crore renewable push: 300 MW project with NHPC to combine solar, wind and batteriesEssar Power said its broader energy strategy is focused on combining renewable energy.

Essar Power will invest around ₹4,500 crore in a 300 MW renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh after its renewable energy arm, Essar Renewables Limited (ERL), signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NHPC Limited.

The project will combine solar and wind power with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to supply reliable and dispatchable renewable power. It is part of Essar Power's larger plan to build a 5 GW energy portfolio across renewable, thermal and gas-based power generation.

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Project to combine solar, wind and battery storage

The project will be developed under the Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) model, which is designed to provide renewable power when required.

Essar said the project will combine solar, wind and battery storage to help deliver a more reliable supply of renewable electricity.

Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, Operating Partner - Infrastructure, Essar Group, said India's growing energy needs will require a reliable and sustainable energy system.

"As India advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, building a reliable and sustainable energy ecosystem will be critical to supporting its ambitions," he said.

Vaidyanathan added that Essar's experience in the energy sector and focus on new technologies would help it participate in India's next phase of energy growth.

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Ankur Kumar, CEO, Essar Power, said the company is looking to build a portfolio across solar, wind and battery storage.

"The 300 MW FDRE project with NHPC is an important milestone in this journey," Kumar said, adding that it would strengthen the company's renewable energy portfolio.

Essar targets 5 GW energy portfolio

The 300 MW project is part of Essar Power's plan to build an energy portfolio of around 5 GW across renewable, thermal and gas-based power generation.

Essar Renewables has already secured three major renewable energy tenders from central public sector undertakings NHPC and SJVN, with an aggregate awarded capacity of around 1 GW.

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NHPC, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest hydropower development organisation. It has also expanded into solar and wind energy.

Essar Power said its broader energy strategy is focused on combining renewable energy and emerging clean energy solutions with conventional power generation. The company said these investments are aimed at supporting energy security and grid reliability as electricity demand rises across India's industrial and urban centres.

The projects also align with India's target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 12:13 PM IST
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