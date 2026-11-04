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BSE shares fall ahead of Q2 results; earnings preview, consensus target 

BSE shares fall ahead of Q2 results; earnings preview, consensus target 

BSE3,596.80(1.88%)

BSE shares fell 2.33 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,580 on NSE. The 12-month consensus target on the stock, based on 19 estimates, stood at Rs 3,772.68, implying limited upside ahead.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 11:39 AM IST
BSE shares fall ahead of Q2 results; earnings preview, consensus target A median of 10 analyst estimates pegged consolidated net profit at Rs 756 crore. Net sales are seen at Rs 1,440 crore, based on a median of seven analyst estimates.

BSE Ltd shares fell 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade ahead of its September quarter results. The stock exchange is expected to report a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit for the September quarter, on similar growth in net sales, consensus data available with Bloomberg suggested. A median of 10 analyst estimates pegged consolidated net profit at Rs 756 crore. Net sales are seen at Rs 1,440 crore, based on a median of seven analyst estimates. Ebitda is seen at Rs 958 crore.

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Also read: NSE share price: Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Macquarie, JPMorgan targets post Q2 results 

BSE shares fell 2.33 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,580 on NSE. The 12-month consensus target price on the stock, based on 19 estimates, stood at Rs 3,772.68, implying limited upside.

Kotak Institutional Equities, in a note, said BSE had executed a strong turnaround in equity derivatives and continued to grow faster from a smaller base, supported by its expanding index-options franchise. It initiated coverage on BSE with an 'ADD' rating and a fair value of Rs 4,000.

"BSE’s volume growth beyond expiry days, alongside healthy growth in non transaction revenues, should support approximately 17 per cent revenue CAGR and 20 per cent PAT CAGR over FY2026-29E. However, sustained high share of index options in revenues is a potential risk," it said.

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The same brokerage suggested a 'Buy' on NSE with a target of Rs 2,200, implying 22 per cent potential upside.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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