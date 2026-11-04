BSE shares fall ahead of Q2 results; earnings preview, consensus target 

BSE Ltd shares fell 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade ahead of its September quarter results. The stock exchange is expected to report a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit for the September quarter, on similar growth in net sales, consensus data available with Bloomberg suggested. A median of 10 analyst estimates pegged consolidated net profit at Rs 756 crore. Net sales are seen at Rs 1,440 crore, based on a median of seven analyst estimates. Ebitda is seen at Rs 958 crore.
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