FlixBus is now in India! Rs 99 inaugural intercity travel fares; check details here

FlixBus, a global leader in travel technology renowned for its expansive bus network spanning 42 countries, has made a significant announcement: its official launch in India. With India being the second-largest bus market globally, FlixBus aims to transform intercity passenger transportation by offering convenient travel options at competitive prices alongside top-tier safety standards.

The introduction of FlixBus in India heralds a new era of comfortable, safe, and reliable travel choices for countless Indians. The network will seamlessly connect major cities and routes across New Delhi, Himachal, J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, and UP.

Starting from today, February 1st, tickets for FlixBus India will be available, with the inaugural routes commencing from February 6th at a special launch price of just INR 99. These routes will link Delhi with key destinations such as Ayodhya, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Manali, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Ajmer, Katra, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Amritsar. The comprehensive network will feature 59 stops and over 200 connections in total.

In strategic partnerships with local bus operators, FlixBus will leverage its proprietary technology platform to empower partners, enhancing their business operations. This collaboration will focus on network planning, revenue management, and yield optimization, ensuring a seamless travel experience for both passengers and operators while prioritizing quality, safety, and consistency. Additionally, FlixBus will exclusively operate premium bus models equipped with BS6 engines, adhering to stringent emission norms and championing environmental sustainability.

The company's dedication to passenger safety is exemplified by innovative features, including gender seating, a 24x7 incident response team, traffic control wards, and 2-point seat belts for all passengers. Exclusive FlixBus lounges will further enhance the travel experience.

Expressing excitement about the India launch, André Schwämmlein, CEO of Flix, stated, "We are thrilled to expand FlixBus into India, marking our presence in our 43rd country and one of the largest bus markets globally. Our mission aligns perfectly with India's pursuit of sustainable, safe, and affordable travel options for all."

Surya Khurana, Managing Director of FlixBus India, added, "We're excited to introduce our services in India, offering safety, comfort, and cost-effective journeys. Our success hinges on collaboration with local operators, focusing on growth and efficiency while championing shared mobility to reduce congestion and emissions."

Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India & Bhutan, hailed FlixBus's entry into India as a remarkable opportunity for both nations. “Both governments cooperate under the umbrella of a Green and Sustainable Development Partnership to modernize the Indian energy sector and to help reduce CO2 emissions in many other sectors, including transportation. Having a private company providing sustainable transportation as a business model and having the reduction of CO2 emissions as part of the company’s DNA is very encouraging. Strengthening collective travel in order to reduce emissions of the transport sector is a global undertaking that requires significant efforts from both the German and Indian Governments, our societies and industries. Making bus travel more convenient and accessible is an important lever to increase the attractiveness of collective transport,” he said.