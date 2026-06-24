From idea to company in 90 days? Nikhil Kamath's new bet is turning heads

For entrepreneurs drawn to the pressure and promise of building something new, The Foundery is pitching an intense path from idea to company. Describing itself as "Not a B-School, Not an accelerator.", it says it is creating new businesses and looking for co-founders to build them from the ground up.

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The Foundery is a venture builder that turns entrepreneurs into co-founders through a 90-day Residency at The Foundery Sanctum. Over this period, participants move from thesis to operating company while working alongside experienced builders in what it describes as a high-intensity venture creation environment.

The venture says Nikhil Kamath and Kishore Biyani bring the experience and insight behind India’s biggest transformations and are now stepping in as co-founders. They are joined by Ronnie Screwvala, founder of upGrad and Swades Foundation, who The Foundery says brings a legacy of building institutions that endure.

25 strangers.

1 house in Alibaug.

₹4 crore each.

90 days.

No pitches. No decks. No fundraising.

Just a bet on founders.



We call it The Foundery.



Full episode coming soon.. @jointhefoundery pic.twitter.com/adTizLIU2Z — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) June 23, 2026

Beyond these co-founders, The Foundery says participants will build with some of India’s accomplished entrepreneurs, operators and creative minds. It says co-founders do not start from scratch but join an existing blueprint sourced from its business opportunity vault, with equity to build with conviction, mentors who have been in the trenches, and a cohort of founders as fierce as they are, in a system that is meant to fuel momentum, not meetings.

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Participants will get everything that they need to launch their business, including Brand & Design Thinking covering brand strategy, product and packaging design, content, storytelling and formulation; an intelligence layer that drives speed, precision and scale; and Operations & Infrastructure spanning legal, finance, sourcing, compliance, fundraising and talent.

A total of 82 shortlisted individuals came together for its in-person Bootcamp in Alibaug. The five-day immersion was designed not just to evaluate potential, but to test appetite. From that process, it lists 23 co-founders and 11 founders-in-the-making.

Overall, The Foundery says it is building new businesses with selected entrepreneurs through a structured residency, support systems and a network of experienced founders and operators, after bringing together 82 shortlisted individuals at a bootcamp that resulted in 23 co-founders and 11 founders-in-the-making.